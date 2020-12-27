Police seeking info after person shot in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK — Police are looking for information after finding a person shot this weekend.

Asbury Park police were dispatched to the area of the Stephen Manor Apartments, where they found a single person with multiple gunshot wounds near the entrance to one of the buildings early Saturday evening, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The person was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, the prosecutor's office said Sunday. It didn't disclose the name of the person who was shot, or say if there were other circumstances of the shooting known.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300. Anonymous tips can be called in to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 800-671-4400, or using the free P3 Tips mobile app.