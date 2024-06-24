Police seek man after armed robbery at NJ jewelry store
MIDDLETOWN — Police have asked for the public’s help after an armed robbery was reported at a local jewelry store.
On Friday just before 2 p.m., Middletown Township police were called to Jewelry Repair and Design, located at 147 Cherry Tree Farm Road.
Responding officers were told that the store owner had been outside with a man just prior to the robbery.
When the owner re-entered the store, the man followed and showed a handgun.
Details about what was stolen were not disclosed to the public.
Police said the suspect was described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and in his late 20s to early 30s, with facial hair.
Anyone with potential information about the robbery was asked to call Middletown Police Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at 732-615-2120.
