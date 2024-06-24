Police seek man after armed robbery at NJ jewelry store

⚫ Armed robbery reported

⚫ NJ store owner held up

⚫ Male suspect sought by cops

MIDDLETOWN — Police have asked for the public’s help after an armed robbery was reported at a local jewelry store.

On Friday just before 2 p.m., Middletown Township police were called to Jewelry Repair and Design, located at 147 Cherry Tree Farm Road.

Middletown jewelry store (Google Maps) Middletown jewelry store (Google Maps) loading...

Responding officers were told that the store owner had been outside with a man just prior to the robbery.

When the owner re-entered the store, the man followed and showed a handgun.

Accused jewelry store robber (Middletown Police) Accused jewelry store robber (Middletown Police) loading...

Details about what was stolen were not disclosed to the public.

Police said the suspect was described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and in his late 20s to early 30s, with facial hair.

Anyone with potential information about the robbery was asked to call Middletown Police Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at 732-615-2120.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).