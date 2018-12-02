Police seek couple who lost engagement ring in Times Square

NEW YORK — Police have an urgent message for the couple who lost their engagement ring in Times Square: We have the ring.

The New York Police Department says a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about 8 feet (2.4 meters) down a utility grate.

The couple asked police for help, but emergency service officers could not immediately find the sparkler.

Eventually, they found it. But the would-be bride and groom left without leaving their names or contact information.

Police are now trying to track them down to restore their holiday joy. They've released surveillance photos of the couple and are asking the public to help reunite them with the ring.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)