Police search Staten Island park for missing Freehold Twp. woman, report says

Police searched the woods around a Staten Island park on Monday missing Freehold Township woman Stephanie Parze, law enforcement sources told CBS New York.

She was last seen Wednesday after a night out with friends to visit a psychic, according to her family.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Wednesday around 10 p.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Parze's parents called police after they could not reach her via phone at her late grandmother's house in Freehold Township, where she had been staying, prosecutors said. Her car was found by police at the house, along with her phone, purse, and the shoes that she wore Wednesday night, prosecutors said.

Video by CBS New York showed NYPD and Monmouth County officers searching the wooded around Long Pond Park, a 91-acre city park not far from Route 440 and the Outerbridge Crossing, in the Tottenville section of Staten Island.

The NYPD referred a question Tuesday morning about the search to the prosecutor's office, which did not immediately a message.

Earlier, Freehold Township Police Chief Ernest Schriefer said on the department's Facebook page that Parze’s disappearance does not represent a threat to the public.

"We want to assure everyone we are doing everything possible to locate her at this time. We appreciate any and all tips that have been offered thus far in the investigation," Schriefer said in a statement.

Her father, Edward Parze, told the Asbury Park Press Stephanie Parze had gone to a psychic in New Brunswick the night she was last seen. She then went to her grandmother’s home, where she had been living since the grandmother died in 2018, the Press reported her father said.

The next day, police were called when no one had heard from her, he said, according to the report.

The Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information about Parze's whereabouts, or anyone who recently has had contact with Parze, to call their office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Freehold Township police at 732-462-7908.

