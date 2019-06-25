Police search for dog missing after NJ car crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A search continues on Tuesday for a dog who went missing after a car crash on Route 72 near the Causeway Bridge.

The Nissan Sentra heading east driven by Gabrielle McMillan, 23, of Little Egg Harbor went off the road, hit a utility pole, and rolled over just before 11 a.m. Monday, according to Stafford Police. The crash resulted in McMillan being sent to the trauma center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City via medical helicopter. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The car was the only one involved in the crash, police said.

Police returned several hours later to search for a Boxer/Rottweiler mix named Jax who was with McMillan at the time and escaped the car. McMillan's family was assisting in the search, according to police, who used a drone to search the marshy area at the entrance to the bridge.

Police asked passing drivers not to stop and help, as they have enough search and rescue members looking for Jax.

