Police say stabbing at Union County nightclub kills 1, hurts 3

PLAINFIELD — A stabbing outside a nightclub left one man dead and three others wounded, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Plainfield Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Chez Maree nightclub on Watchung Avenue, Ruotolo announced.

Officers found all four men suffered stab wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The identity of the deceased man was not yet disclosed publicly Sunday afternoon, pending notification of family members, police said.

Police shared no further details about a potential motive for the incident, or the identities of anyone else involved.

Anyone with information can contact Task Force Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380.

Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

