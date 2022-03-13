JERSEY CITY — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who fled the scene after critically injuring a 63-year-old man in a two-vehicle crash in Jersey City.

On Friday around 4:56 a.m., the Jersey City Police Department responded to reports of a collision in the area of West Side Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers found the driver of a Toyota RAV4, later identified as a 63-year-old Elizabeth man, with serious injuries.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he remained in critical condition on Saturday.

The Toyota RAV4 had been traveling east on Roosevelt Avenue when it collided with a gray Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling north of West Side Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

That driver ran away after the crash — and investigators found the Camaro had been stolen minutes earlier, at 4:51 a.m. in the area of West Side Avenue and Union Street.

Before stealing the Camaro, police said the suspect was seen driving a burgundy-colored 2013-2018 Acura RDX.

Jersey City suspect sought (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office)

As seen in photos released by police, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded Nike track jacket with dark athletic pants tucked into a classic-style white high top sneaker. He has dark hair and visible facial hair in a goatee-style.

Investigators are also asking the public for assistance in finding the Acura, which appears to have a unique hitch-mounted bicycle rack at the rear of the vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he was operating is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

