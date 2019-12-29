Police say dead person found amid Parsippany apartment fire

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Police are investigating an apartment complex fire from which one body was recovered.

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., the Deputy Chief of Parsippany District #5 Fire Department saw an active fire at the Rutgers Village apartment complex, according to township police.

A number of area fire departments were called to help put out the flames and a person was found dead inside one of two apartments that were heavily damaged, police said.

As of Sunday evening, there was no word on how or where the fire started, or whether the person was believed to have been killed in the blaze.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Morris County Sheriff's Office and township police all are investigating the fire.

The Red Cross also was at the scene providing assistance to those impacted by the fire, police said.

