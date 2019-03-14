This man broke into NJ home with people inside, cops say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police released a sketch of a man they say burglarized a home early Sunday morning while the residents were present.

In an earlier release, police said the man encountered a woman and a girl in the kitchen of the Kingsley Drive residence, after entering through a back door of the home located in the Delilah Oaks development just before midnight. Two other adults in the home were awoken by the intrusion and came to the kitchen before the thief fled the home with stolen property, police said.

An adult male briefly chased the man after he fled, police said.

Police did not disclose what was stolen or if the man showed a weapon.

The man was described by police as a pale, balding, white male, standing approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a stocky build, dark eyebrows, and a deep voice. He was wearing a black knit hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-926-4129.

