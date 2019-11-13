Police pursuit ends with car slamming into porch in Hamilton

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A parked SUV that was one of six vehicles hit by a car became wedged against the front porch of a house following a police chase from Trenton early Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police in Mercer County told 6 ABC Action News that a Chevrolet Impala with four people inside ran into six cars parked near the intersection of North Johnston Avenue and Tipton Street around 1 a.m., sending the parked SUV toward the house.

A person in the Impala injured their leg, police told 6 ABC Action News.

Hamilton police said the incident started as a police pursuit in Trenton. They referred questions to Trenton police, who did not return a request for comment Wednesday morning.

