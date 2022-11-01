Police officers fired at from rooftop in Newark, NJ, reports say

NEWARK —Two police officers were injured when a rooftop gunman opened fire in the city's South Ward on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement told NBC 4 New York that officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section when they were shot at from above.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office told New Jersey 101.5 that two officers are being treated at a hospital but did not disclose additional details.

Response to the shooting of a police officer in Newark 11/1/22 Response to the shooting of a police officer in Newark 11/1/22 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

A SWAT team entered the residential neighborhood almost immediately.

Authorities have not said whether the gunman remains on the loose.

Law enforcement NBC 4 New York that the situation is "under control" and there was no further threat to the community but no suspect was in custody. Other officials told NJ.com the shooter remained at large.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported over a dozen shots were fired in the direction of two officers.

Chancellor Avenue and Van Velsor Place in Newark. (Google Maps) Chancellor Avenue and Van Velsor Place in Newark. (Google Maps) loading...

Gov. Phi Muprhy on his Twitter account said he is aware of "an unfolding situation" in Newark.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe," the governor said.

ABC Eyewitness News said the nearby Chancellor Avenue School was put on lockdown but all students were safe.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.