Police officers fired at from rooftop in Newark, NJ, reports say
NEWARK —Two police officers were injured when a rooftop gunman opened fire in the city's South Ward on Tuesday afternoon.
Law enforcement told NBC 4 New York that officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section when they were shot at from above.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office told New Jersey 101.5 that two officers are being treated at a hospital but did not disclose additional details.
A SWAT team entered the residential neighborhood almost immediately.
Authorities have not said whether the gunman remains on the loose.
Law enforcement NBC 4 New York that the situation is "under control" and there was no further threat to the community but no suspect was in custody. Other officials told NJ.com the shooter remained at large.
RLS Metro Breaking News reported over a dozen shots were fired in the direction of two officers.
Gov. Phi Muprhy on his Twitter account said he is aware of "an unfolding situation" in Newark.
"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe," the governor said.
ABC Eyewitness News said the nearby Chancellor Avenue School was put on lockdown but all students were safe.
