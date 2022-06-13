Police: NJ 14-year-old charged with attempted murder for Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting last month.

On Friday night, officers with the Atlantic City police arrested the male teen in connection with a shooting the night of May 31 which left a 29-year-old man wounded.

In the area where the teen was arrested, police said one detective found a loaded handgun fitted with a high-capacity magazine.

It was also found to be an illegal “ghost gun" with no serial number, making the weapon difficult to trace, according to police.

Police also arrested two other men on Friday on charges of drug possession with intent to distribute.

Genesis Silva, 24, was accused of being in possession of 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale covered in a white powdery residue and $2,891 in cash.

Juan Antigua-Silva, 23, was found to be in possession of 24 grams of suspected heroin, four grams of suspected crack cocaine and another digital scale, according to police.

Silva and Antigua-Silva, both Atlantic City residents, were issued summonses, pending future court dates.

In addition to attempted murder, the 14-year-old also was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of a “ghost gun”.

Silva was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS and resisting arrest.

Aquino-Silva was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

The juvenile was taken to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with potentially relevant information has been urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information can also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411), by starting the text with “ACPD.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.