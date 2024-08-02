Police need public&#8217;s help to find who broke into NJ fraternity

Police need public’s help to find who broke into NJ fraternity

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for burglars who hit the Sigma Chi Fraternity at Rutgers University on Wednesday evening.

The Rutgers University Police Department is investigating reports that the fraternity had been burglarized just after 7 p.m. at 40 Hardenbergh St.

Nobody witnessed the burglary or got a description of the thieves.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the university police department’s detective bureau at 848-932-8025.

Tips from Rutgers University Police

  • Secure entrances for buildings when everyone leaves
  • Never leave valuables alone and out in the open
  • Always close outside doors when not in use
  • Pay attention to surroundings

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters

New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM