Police need public’s help to find who broke into NJ fraternity
NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for burglars who hit the Sigma Chi Fraternity at Rutgers University on Wednesday evening.
The Rutgers University Police Department is investigating reports that the fraternity had been burglarized just after 7 p.m. at 40 Hardenbergh St.
Nobody witnessed the burglary or got a description of the thieves.
Anyone with tips is asked to call the university police department’s detective bureau at 848-932-8025.
Tips from Rutgers University Police
- Secure entrances for buildings when everyone leaves
- Never leave valuables alone and out in the open
- Always close outside doors when not in use
- Pay attention to surroundings
