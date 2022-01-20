Police investigating double homicide in Neptune, NJ

Samore Edwards, of Plainfield, was fatally shot in Neptune Twp. on Jan. 19, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. (Facebook/Samore Edwards)

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Two individuals were fatally shot on Wednesday and were discovered in a parked vehicle by responding authorities.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, on a report of a shooting.

Two victims — 18-year-old Samore Edwards, a female who lived in Union County, and a male who has yet been positively identified — were found by officers in a parked vehicle.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene; the male was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Edwards had posted on her Facebook account as recently as Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are seeking information about the incident that's being investigated as a double homicide. Detective Christopher Guy with the prosecutor's office can be reached at 1-800-533-7443, and Neptune Township Police Department Detective Darrell Harris can be contacted at 732-988-8000, Ext. 408.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400 or through monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

