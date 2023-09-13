Police investigating 2 dead bodies found in North Jersey home

🏡 Two bodies were found at a home in Clifton but there was no sign of a break-in

🏡 Both people had been shot to death

🏡 It appears the deceased are mother and son

CLIFTON — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a North Jersey home.

Clifton police found the two bodies at a home near the corner of 3rd Street and Hadley Avenue on Tuesday, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. The officers were conducting a well-being check.

The deceased have been identified as Zofia Koc, 73, and Peter Koc, 33, both of Clifton.

Each had died from a gunshot wound, Valdes said. There were no signs of forced entry and investigators are not looking for any suspects.

Records show likely mother, son relationship

A home located at 111 3rd Street in Clifton was bought by a man named Antoni Koc in 1994, according to property records. The home is located near the intersection with Hadley Ave.

111 3rd Street in Clifton (Google Maps/Canva) 111 3rd Street in Clifton (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Antoni Koc was husband to Zofia and father to Peter, according to his obituary. He died in 2022. The exact relationship between Zofia and Peter has not been confirmed by authorities.

Valdes said officials would not release further information until later. The investigation into the deaths is active and ongoing.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the prosecutor's office for more information.

