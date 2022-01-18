Police ID body found in grass near NJ Walmart

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dead body found on the shoulder of the road near a shopping center Monday morning has been identified but an investigation into the circumstances of the man's death continues.

Egg Harbor Township police found an "obviously deceased" Joseph Richardson 2nd, 42, of the Landisville section of Buena, around 7:20 a.m. in the grass along the Black Horse Pike near Oak Tree Plaza shopping center, according to Capt. Heath Per.

There were no obvious signs of foul play but an investigation is ongoing to determine a cause of death. Per asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-926-4051.

Richardson is the third deceased individual found in the township within the past month.

Egg Harbor Township police said Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69, likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning when they were found dead inside in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township on Dec. 28. Both men were residents of the township.

