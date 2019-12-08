Police find NJ man dead in trunk of Lincoln Town Car

Police are investigating how a Jersey City man wound up dead in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car this weekend.

On Saturday just before 10 p.m., Bayonne Police responded to the area of 17th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard on a report of possible criminal activity.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said 34-year-old Michael Rumberger was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive with head trauma in the parked vehicle's trunk.

The cause and manner of Rumburger's death are pending an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information relevant to the case can contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345, or can leave an anonymous tip online at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

More from New Jersey 101.5: