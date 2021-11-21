Police: 12-year-old boy shot and wounded in Hamilton, NJ drive-by

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 12-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in a drive-by Saturday evening on a township street corner, according to police.

Hamilton Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, on a report of shots fired with one person hit in the leg.

Responding officers found a juvenile who had been shot in the upper left leg, as a bystander was applying pressure to the wound.

The child also suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was said to be in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon at Bristol-Myers Squibb Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University in New Brunswick.

A group of several juveniles said that they had been standing around at the corner of the two streets, when a silver or gray Honda with men inside pulled up.

The rear right passenger rolled down his window and began yelling at the kids.

As the group started to run away, police said, the suspect pulled out a handgun and started shooting at them.

The car then drove off, heading down Connecticut Avenue toward Hamilton Avenue.

Officers found 18 shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident can contact Detective Frank Palmieri of Hamilton Police at 609-581-4041 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey