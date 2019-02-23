SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Getting to the Polar Bear Plunge will be a bit easier than it has been the past few years.

The thousands headed to Seaside Heights on Saturday will have two lanes open in each direction of the Mathis and Tunney Bridges because a $65 million project was completed in 2018. No other projects will get in the way of those heading to the event.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy said members of his force will assisting Seaside Heights and Seaside Park police with traffic control.

Traffic restrictions in Seaside Heights are already in effect and will continue through Sunday, according to Seaside Heights police detective Steven Korman.

Traffic will be restricted on the following streets:

Grant Avenue will be closed to traffic from the Boulevard to the Boardwalk street end.

Ocean Terrace will be closed to traffic from Sherman to Sumner avenues.

Eastbound traffic on Sumner Avenue will be directed south on Ocean Terrace.

Northbound traffic on Ocean Terrace will be directed west at Webster Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Ocean Terrace will be directed west at Sherman Avenue.

Westbound traffic on the Ocean block of Blaine Avenue will encounter traffic-calming devices when approaching the Boulevard.

Residents in the restricted traffic areas are encouraged to temporarily park on the Boulevard or another unaffected street.

Volume will likely build on Route 37 eastbound on Saturday morning.

There are some alternative routes to use into Seaside Heights.

From the Garden State Parkway

From the North

Take the Garden State Parkway south to Exit 98 for Route 34 South.

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

From the South

Take the Garden State Parkway north to exit 90 (Brick Township).

Turn right onto Chambersbridge Road.

Continue through seven traffic lights to the intersection of Mantoloking Road/County Route 528.

Turn left and follow Mantoloking Road to end.

Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.

From the West via Interstate 195

Head east on I-195 to Exit 35A for Route 34 South (Brielle).

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

