Point Pleasant Beach, NJ mayor has the courage to fight back (Opinion)

Given all the hype we are hearing regarding the "pop up" parties, or riots, it's maddening as a small-town resident that the state is not acting in a way that will protect residents and law enforcement officers.

Flyers circulating around social media are calling for thousands to descend on the next target town, Point Pleasant Beach, on Saturday, June 18, and in Long Branch on June 19.

We saw what happened with the public drunkenness, drug use, violence, and property damage to residences and police cars when the mob descended on Long Branch in May of this year.

One mayor isn't having it. He's standing up and fighting back.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra posted a video on Facebook the other day calling out the state attorney general and governor for doing nothing to help.

He refutes the direction to ignore the social media invitations saying, correctly if you ask me, the promotions have already gone viral so local acknowledgment might help officials better prepare.

The mayor is focused on doing everything within his legal ability to protect his residents and cops. Unfortunately, the governor's response was weak and political and doesn't address the problem nor offer a solution.

Seems to me that the same politicians who gave the rioters over the summer of 2020 a pass, despite the violence and destruction, all because they were afraid to get embroiled in a discussion of race. Bottom line.

Public servants have a duty to protect citizens and hold criminals accountable for their actions. It's time we take a hard look at DAs and prosecutors who are playing politics with public safety.

