Girl gets help as she tangles with accused perv at NJ school bus stop

PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was arrested and charged with the attempted luring of a young girl.

The 13-year-old girl was walking to her bus stop on Risley Avenue around 7:15 a.m on June 2 when she noticed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jamil Boston, approaching her, police said. Police were notified by Pleasantville school officials.

Startled by his presence and demeanor, the young teen turned and walked in the opposite direction. But the man quickly approached her from behind and grabbed her shoulders.

The quick-thinking juvenile ran towards a school bus in the area. The bus driver and bus aide told police they witnessed the incident and intervened, police said. That’s when the man fled on foot.

Boston was apprehended a short time later and charged with attempted child luring, attempted sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, pending a court appearance.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

