Pleasant, mostly dry weather returns to New Jersey

We bid a not-so-fond farewell to Florence, the remnants of which delivered some incredibly heavy rain to New Jersey on Tuesday. The weather station at Atlantic City International Airport actually broke a 31-year daily record with 2.13 inches of rain. This is already the second-wettest September at ACY, with month-to-date precipitation of 6.44". (The record is 6.94" from September 2009.)

I'm happy to say the tides have turned, with noticeably drier air and pretty pleasant weather over the next three days (at least).

We're waking up on this Wednesday morning to some patchy fog. I'm actually a bit surprised that visibility is as low as it is, given our drying atmosphere. But some stations are reporting a quarter-mile to half-mile visibility — not "dense" fog, but still reason to exercise some extra caution.

The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There is a weak wave riding toward us from the northwest, which could produce a shower or sprinkle around late morning. I'm not convinced we'll actually see those raindrops, so I'm keeping my on-air forecast pleasant and dry.

I've ramped up high temperature expectations a few degrees, to the upper 70s to lower 80s. With lower humidity than yesterday's tropical air mess, it should be a comfortable, beautiful afternoon. Enjoy!

We'll fare OK for Wednesday night too, with a few clouds overhead. Again, I just can't completely rule out a sprinkle and/or some fog overnight. Low temperatures will be comfortable though, generally in the lower 60s. Some upper 50s will be possible in NW NJ and the Pine Barrens.

Thursday will bring a taste of early Fall to the Garden State. Our wind will shift slightly to come from the northeast, limiting high temperatures to the lower to mid 70s. I'm hopeful skies will remain pleasantly partly sunny. But again, I can't completely rule out a light shower — again, it's hardly worth mentioning.

Another wind shift kicks in Friday , this time coming from the south. You may recall my previous forecast called for a big warmup because of southwesterly winds. We'll still warm up again under the influence of those brisk southerly winds, just not as much. I've decreased my high temperature forecast to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Still nice, and fairly close to seasonal normals for mid-to-late September.

I think it's safe to call Friday a mostly sunny to partly sunny day.

The weekend is looking "eh". It's a complicated and uncertain forecast, all because of a pesky cold front.

That front will push into New Jersey early Saturday morning . Forecast models have waffled back-and-forth between a rain/no-rain solution. I'll follow along with the current guidance, showing some showers in the pre-dawn hours. The rest of Saturday looks mostly dry, although mostly cloudy. High temperatures should make it into the warm lower 80s before the cooler air kicks in.

Sunday will clearly be the cooler day of the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s or so. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. The big question is whether the aforementioned cold front will stall over or near southern New Jersey — perhaps close enough to provide some persistent rain through the second half of the weekend. (If this "stalled front" situation sounds familiar, we saw it numerous times over this soggy summer.)

The early preview of next week shows the return of wet, cool, cloudy weather. Blah.

