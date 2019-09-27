Plaques stolen from Monmouth County 9/11 memorial, cops say

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Three bronze plaques at the Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial were stolen, with a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrests of who did it, according to police.

Atlantic Highlands Police said the theft of the plaques at the memorial at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook happened Wednesday or Thursday. Together with a fourth plaque, they line a walkway and depict the timeline of the events of September 11, 2001.

The county-owned memorial on Sandy Hook Bay has a view of the New York skyline and honors the 147 residents of Monmouth County who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a plane that crashed in western Pennsylvania.

A stone base carved with the names, ages, and hometowns of those who died, and an eagle sculpture with a beam from one of the fallen towers make up the rest of the memorial.

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of criminals and fugitives involved with the theft.

Atlantic Highlands Police said anyone with information about the theft can call 732-291-1212, or Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 800-671-4400.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: