Pizza crawl coming to Seaside Heights

If there’s anything New Jersey residents can agree on, it’s that the Garden State produces amazing pizza. There’s an upcoming event to celebrate all things pizza at the Jersey Shore.

The first ever Seaside Pizza Crawl will be held on the boardwalk next month. According to the Asbury Park Press, the event is the brain child of Guy Madsen of South Seaside Park, the creator of a Facebook page all about Jersey pizza (motto: if your pizza isn’t from Jersey, it probably sucks). The Facebook page, called Jersey Pizza Joints, has over 40,000 members.

The event will be held on Sep. 11, from 2-6 PM. According to the Facebook page, tickets are $30, with $5 dollars going to Tunnels to Towers, which builds homes for veterans. The crawl will begin at Shore Slice Pizza at Cartaret Avenue and the boardwalk. Participants will receive a wristband that entitles them to eight half-slices of pizza at various pizzerias, a bottle of water, and drink specials at boardwalk bars.

There will also be live music from the Aloha Monkeys and a pizza eating contest to cap off the day. Madsen told the APP that he plans on making this an annual event on the first Saturday after Labor Day; "This is about community, building a sense of community, getting people out of their homes," he said. "Maybe they'll visit Seaside for the first time in a while and see the amazing progress they’ve made there."

I think it sounds like a great idea.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

