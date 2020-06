Pilot is pulled to LBI shore after plane crashes into ocean

SURF CITY — A banner plane went into the sea off the coast of Surf City on Saturday but the pilot was pulled to shore.

The crash landing was captured on video from the shore:

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 150 landed in the ocean off the 13th Street beach in the Long Beach Island municipality at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Edward Wargo told NJ Advance Media that lifeguards were able to pull the pilot from the water, but his condition wasn’t clear. WHYY-TV reported that he was evaluated at the scene for injuries, which didn't appear to be serious, and then transported to a local hospital.

Wargo said the plane hasn't been recovered and remains in about 17 feet of water.

The FAA said it would investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board would work to determine the probable cause of the accident.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)