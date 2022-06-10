Pictures show man wanted in attack on woman in Highland Park, NJ

HIGHLAND PARK — Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for an aggravated assault on a woman in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was approached and physically assaulted while walking along Raritan Avenue around 4 a.m., according to Ciccone.

Her attacker was seen in New Brunswick in the evening later on the same day.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic male age 20 or 21 and approximately 5 feet 6 inches with a small build and short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Ciccone released two surveillance images of the man.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information that could identify the attacker to call her office at 732-745-3600 or Highland Park police at 732-572-3800.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Psssst.....Hey NJ sneak across the river and check this out

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years