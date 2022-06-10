Pictures show man wanted in attack on woman in Highland Park, NJ

Pictures show man wanted in attack on woman in Highland Park, NJ

Suspect in Highland Park assault (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office)

HIGHLAND PARK — Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for an aggravated assault on a woman in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was approached and physically assaulted while walking along Raritan Avenue around 4 a.m., according to Ciccone.

Her attacker was seen in New Brunswick in the evening later on the same day.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic male age 20 or 21 and approximately 5 feet 6 inches with a small build and short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Ciccone released two surveillance images of the man.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information that could identify the attacker to call her office at 732-745-3600 or Highland Park police at 732-572-3800.

