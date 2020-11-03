Pics from our low-key COVID Halloween

To say 2020 hasn’t been the year I hoped it would be is an understatement. Halloween was no exception. With the novel coronavirus making a comeback some are calling a second wave in New Jersey, it wasn’t the same. My older kids did not want to go trick-or-treating with all the CDC warnings. In fact my daughter didn’t even want to get a costume this year. My little boys’ mother didn’t want to risk them trick-or-treating in the traditional way either. Even though I wanted them to I wasn’t going to steamroll her on her concerns.

But at least my daughter got together with a few friends for a Halloween party even though there were no costumes to show you. My 15 year old however bought some UV face paint and a UV flashlight for a small gathering he attended.

Here’s a pic without the flashlight...

Jeff Deminski photo

Then with...

Jeff Deminski photo

My littlest, Cooper, went as an MLB player. I like to think of him in this pic as Jimmy Dugan from A League Of Their Own screaming about no crying in baseball.

Jeff Deminski photo

This is a very happy 5 year old. Atticus was Woody from Toy Story.

Jeff Deminski photo

Atticus attended a Halloween party at his school and Cooper made a special trip with his mom to the school where she teaches to do some safer, more controlled trick-or-treating there. Our friend Dave tried to turn him into a Phillies fan.

Jeff Deminski photo

There were minimal decorations on my house; some pumpkins, tombstone, skull, police tape. That small table with the candy spread out is how everyone in my neighborhood was trying to give away candy safely.

Jeff Deminski photo

Cooper the next day diving into some of his stuff.

Jeff Deminski photo

Atticus proudly showing off his haul.

Jeff Deminski photo

Hopefully next year will be a normal Halloween. We could all use a little normal.

