Pickup truck slams into Howell, NJ house, takes out wall
🚨 A pickup truck went into the side of a house on Blue Bird Lane in Howell
🚨 No one was time at the time of the crash
🚨 The driver was taken to the hospital
HOWELL — A house was left uninhabitable after a pickup truck slammed into it Wednesday morning.
The truck hit the single-story house on Blue Bird Lane in the Windmill Club private community in Howell just before 7 a.m, according to Howell police Sgt. Peter Kuppler. A photo shows heavy damage to a wall that had to be completely torn down, exposing two rooms to the outdoors.
The truck appears to have crashed through a wrought iron fence. The vehicle suffered heavy damage including scratches to the engine compartment and a shattered windshield.
No one was home at the time of the crash. The township building department declared the house uninhabitable.
Why did the pickup hit the house?
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Kuppler said an investigation into the crash is ongoing and the circumstances of the crash are not known.
No charges have yet been filed.
Daisy Houli, a member of the Windmill Club Board of Trustees, thanked all Howell police, the fire companies and building department for their quick response in the comments section of the Howell police Facebook page.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom