A pickup truck ruined the recently renovated athletic fields at South Brunswick High School early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Just after midnight, the dark pickup drove onto the baseball, soccer and softball fields.

“The fields that were damaged just had several thousand dollars’ worth of upgrades. Our high school baseball team never got to use the new fields because of COVID and now this," police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

Police released two images of the truck from surveillance video and are looking for additional footage taken between 11:55 p.m. Monday and 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-329-4646.