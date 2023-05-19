Pick-up slams into side of Vineland, NJ car dealership

🔴 The pickup hit a building on Delsea Drive in Vineland

🔴 The crash affected traffic

🔴 Video shows aftermath of the accident

VINELAND — A pickup truck crashed into the side of a small car dealership early Friday morning.

A section of Delsea Drive in Vineland was closed during the Friday morning commute after the white pickup was found in the side of the building housing AG Autogroup at the intersection with Garden Road.

Vineland police told 6 ABC Action News the driver of the pickup lost control and also took down a traffic light before slamming into the building. The driver had to be extricated from the building.

Why did the driver lose control?

The truck was still in the side of the building at sunrise. It's not known how long the man was trapped inside the pick-up.

Video shows debris in the front of the building and a small section of wall charred by fire. Debris also fell on the pickup of the engine of the pickup. There are no skid marks or damage to other cars in the lot.

Vineland police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

