Philadelphia’s most famous (and infamous) TV anchors: What happened to them?

I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in Philadelphia are now.

Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades

We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in Philadelphia.

Get our free mobile app

And, of course, in between reporting the news, these personalities (anchors and reporters) always seem to make headlines on and off-air themselves.

Philadelphia's iconic TV personalities have been no strangers to everything from on-air botched forecasts (remember March 2001, John Bolaris?) to off-air email scandals (Larry Mendte and Alycia Lane) and more.

The upcoming retirement of Jim Gardner was a reminder that I needed to do some digging around to see where these anchors wound up. Though I have to admit, as a frequent TV watcher, I am quite excited for Rick Williams to assume the 11 p.m. broadcasts on 6 ABC each weeknight. He'll fit right in.

I mean I grew up watching Philadelphia TV, so I was thrilled when I got to intern at Philadelphia's NBC10 back in 2012. But I often find myself recollecting about some of the iconic anchors from the late '90s and early '00s who were on my TV screen each and every day (and night).

Like, have you ever wondered what CBS 3's Pat Ciarrocchi is up to now? I cannot be the only one that misses seeing her each day on CBS 3. I wondered about NBC10's Renee Chenault-Fattah too (and more).

Though I have to admit, you're not going to believe what I found out about Lisa Thomas-Laury. I was shocked at her possible claim to fame that may be in your house right now!

Take a look here at my complete look at Philadelphia's former anchors.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back:

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...