A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Phillipsburg police officer on charges he distributed child sexual abuse material using a social media app.

Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was tipped off in January that material was being distributed on the messaging Kik app from somewhere in the Phillipsburg area. An investigation narrowed the location to the officer's home.

A search warrant was executed at the home of Gary Ricker, 33, on Feb. 24 where investigators found 39 images and videos.

Ricker was charged with endangering second- and third-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Pfeiffer. He is being held at the Morris County Jail pending a first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.

Phillipsburg Police Chief Robert Stettner on Wednesday night did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for information about Ricker's status with the department.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!