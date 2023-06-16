Phillies’ legend Ryan Howard stops by restaurant in Wildwood Crest, NJ

A beloved member of the Philadelphia Phillies 2008 World Series championship team was spotted at a popular Wildwood Crest restaurant.

Employees were excited when the Phillies legend stopped by the popular eatery.

Ryan Howard was seen at Two Mile Landing in Wildwood Crest.

Howard was spotted at the Cape May County restaurant on Wednesday, June 14, and took pictures with the staff.

"Thanks @ryanhoward_006 for dining with us last night!" the restaurant posted on Social Media.

Two Mile Landing, which includes The Crab House and 2 Mile Landing Restaurant & Bar is located at 1 Fish Dock Road between Wildwood Crest and Cape May.

The Crab House is open daily from 11:30a for lunch and dinner and has Indoor and outdoor seating with Happy Hour 2-4 pm. The 2 Mile Restaurant is open Friday thru Sunday from 4:30p for dinner with happy hour at the bar from 4:30-6p.

Howard is the fastest player in Major League Baseball to reach both 100 and 200 all-time home runs and holds multiple Phillies franchise records. The three-time All-Star was the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2005 and the NL Most Valuable Player in 2006.