It’s is just us or is Philadelphia the rudest city in America?

The City of Brotherly Love: Rudest city in America? The irony!

Here's the thing about Philly and everyone who lives in its surrounding areas: Yes, we have our rough edges. We have grit. We don't mince words. We are difficult to drive amongst.

But the RUDEST city in America?? Says who?

Says US! Check out this new study conducted by Preply. They surveyed over 1500 residents across the 30 largest major cities in the U.S. and asked them to rank their own rudeness on a scale of 1-10, and the average answer among Philadelphians was 6.43.

So it looks like Philadelphians owned up to their own rudeness by a lot! Because Philadelphia now holds the title of the rudest city in America.

The certain behaviors considered to be rude in this survey were people being too distracted by their phones, refusing to let people merge into traffic, and being noisy in shared space. Well ok, there is lot of that in Philly.

I don't know about you, but my immediate thought was "Have these people ever been to New York? Boston?" Well of course they made the Top 5.

As for the other rudest cities? Memphis, Tennessee came in at #2. New York City, New York #3, Las Vegas, Nevada #4, and Boston, Massachusetts #5.

So in this case, since residents of each city ranked their OWN rudeness, I will resort to assuming that these other city residents simply aren't owning up to how rude they actually are!

What do you think? Do you think Philadelphia is actually the rudest city in America?

