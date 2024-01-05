NJ pet sitters charged in $100,000 jewelry theft

💍A woman found the jewelry missing after vacation

💍One of her pet sitters is in custody while the other has not been located

💍Evesham police are concerned there may be other victims

EVESHAM – Two pet sitters were charged with stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry from one of their clients and police think there may be other victims.

Evesham police said the resident of the home on Old Republic Lane in Evesham reported that they believed someone entered their home on Dec. 15 while she was away and stole jewelry.

An investigation determined Nicholas Eye, 37, of West Deptford, and Catherine Walton, 36, of Maple Shade, who had been hired to take care of the resident had taken the jewels. Walton is in custody while a warrant has been issued for Eye’s arrest.

Both are charged with theft while Eye is also charged with receiving stolen property.

Other pet sitter client victims?

Evesham police would like to speak with anyone who hired Eye and Walton as pet sitters as they may also be potential theft victims. Their number is 856-983-1116.

The woman told 6 ABC Action News that 25 pieces of jewelry were missing upon her return from a vacation. Some of the pieces have been located but are damaged. The victim said she knew Walton as a tech from her veterinarian's office and Eye as her boyfriend.

