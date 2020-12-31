Pet food recall after 28 dogs who ate some died

A pet food recall involving several lots of dog and cat food has been linked to nearly 30 deaths of dogs, according to the FDA.

Several Sportmix pet food products, manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, a toxin rooted in mold that can grow on corn and other grains, according to a recall posted Wednesday.

Products were distributed nationally to online distributors and retail stores, according to the FDA.

The Indiana-based company has issued a voluntary recall of the below products:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

Aflatoxin is produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, it can cause illness and death in pets.

While the FDA is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate recalled products, no cat or human illnesses have been reported.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage) and/or diarrhea.

Pet owners are urged not to feed the recalled products to animals, and to destroy the products and then wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

Customers can contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, ext. 455 or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information.