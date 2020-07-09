Perth Amboy waters searched after teen swimmer goes missing

PERTH AMBOY — A large search was underway in the Arthur Kill near the Raritan Yacht Club after two swimmers went missing on Thursday afternoon.

A 30-year-old swimmer was rescued by an NYPD Marine boat but the search continued around 5 p.m. in a rocky area between Water Street and Lewis Street for a 17-year-old boy, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

State Police and Perth Amboy police are also involved in the search.

Earlier media reports about a 5-year-old swimmer being missing were wrong, officials said.

