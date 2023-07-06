PERTH AMBOY — A 69-year-old man who identified himself as a taxi driver kidnapped a woman and touched her inappropriately multiple times, according to charges announced Thursday by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Andrew Giannetto, of Sayreville, was arrested on July 2 and is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center, officials said.

Perth Amboy police received a report on July 1 about an adult female who was approached by an unknown man operating a 2016 Kia Soul. According to reports, the man told the victim that he was a taxi driver, then "drove her to various locations and committed several acts of sexual contact."

An investigation identified Giannetto as the perpetrator. He has been charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to Giannetto or this incident can contact Detective Omar Rivera of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400, or Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-4499.

