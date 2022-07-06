Person struck and killed on Route 29 in Trenton, NJ after fall from overpass

TRENTON — A person struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Route 29 led to the closure of the road during the Wednesday morning commute.

A "pedestrian fell or jumped" from the Route 1 overpass in Trenton and was then struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll. The identity of the individual was not disclosed but Carroll said they may be homeless.

The road was closed at Warren Street for over four hours and reopened around 10:30 a.m. The closure caused delays that started at Route 195 at the height of the commute, which also delayed Route 129 and other streets in Trenton as commuters tried to get around the closure.

The crash is the second fatal crash on Route 29 in Mercer County this year, according to State Police records.

