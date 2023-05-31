Person found dead inside Lakewood house during wellness check

LAKEWOOD — The body of a dead female was found inside a home during a wellness check on Tuesday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the death of the individual found inside the house on Thornbury Court in Leisure Village by Lakewood police is considered suspicious.

There is no danger to the public, according to Billhimer. He did not disclose the identity of the deceased.

Map showing Thornbury Court in Lakewood Map showing Thornbury Court in Lakewood (Canva) loading...

Billhimer asked anyone with information about this incident to call his office at 732-929-2027 or Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?