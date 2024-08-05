People moving to NJ from these states the most — #3 is hysterical

Sure, we never think of it. We never think of people actually moving to New Jersey. We only think of people moving from New Jersey.

I get it. New Jersey has often been ranked the most "moved away from- state. It’s incredibly expensive to live here. We have the highest property taxes in the nation, the fifth most expensive rents in the U.S., fifth highest car insurance liability coverage in America, etc. It’s hard to retire here. People eye places like North Carolina and Tennessee.

At the same time, we have the fourth-best education system and fourth-best healthcare system and we’re fifth in low crime rates.

So yes, people still move in and not always out. Whether that’s to be near family, for a job opportunity, or for the culture and proximity to Philadelphia and New York, it happens.

Then which states do people move here from the most?

Stacker recently did a deep dive into Census Bureau data from 2022 on who moved here from where.

Some are obvious. Some might surprise you.

Scroll through the list below and see if it’s what you would have guessed. Personally, I find No. 3 hysterical if only because everyone makes such a big deal about this particular state while I’ve always found it completely backwards and miserable.