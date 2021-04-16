More than 211,000 pounds of raw ground turkey packaged in December that could have been put into freezers for later use is being blamed for an outbreak of salmonella Hadar illness.

The products were produced between Dec. 18 and Dec. 29, 2020, according to the FSIS, which does not believe the products are available for purchase any longer.

The 28 cases in 12 states, including two in New Jersey, were reported between Dec. 28 and March 4, but there could be more potential cases if the frozen poultry is used.

The traceback investigation for one case found that the individual consumed ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands. An intact, unopened package of Plainville Brands’ ground turkey collected from this case-patient’s home tested positive for salmonella hadar and was closely related genetically to the sample from the patient.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

Nature’s Promise (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb packages with sell by dates 1/1, 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10

(94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb packages with sell by dates 1/1, 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10 Wegmans (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb and 3 lb packages with sell by dates 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10

(94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb and 3 lb packages with sell by dates 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10 Plainville Farms (93% lean 7% fat) – 1 lb packages with sell by date 1/10

The products are labeled as establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The product should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment.

In some cases the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The state Department of Health did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5 asking where the New Jersey the cases originated.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts Do any of the vaccines impact fertility? Do they contain a live virus, or change a person's DNA? Here are some of the most rampant social media rumors and the real, verified answers on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S.