We all get tired of people bringing their pets into stores, but what about if the pet actually lives there? That’s the case of Leo, a cat that lives in a Mt. Laurel Home Depot and has become famous because of Tik Tok.

Leo showed up one day in 2022 and was adopted into the store; he has his food and water and he spends the night in the garden center (maybe that’s where the mice are?).

He didn’t come to prominence until a customer named Jeff Simpkins, a commercial floorer, started recording Leo on his trips to Home Depot and posted them to Tik Tok. Leo’s popularity exploded.

Simpkins told Fox 29 in Philly that the first video he made got 4.5 million views.

He has since shot a series of videos that have garnered anywhere from 64k views to 11.8 million.

Simpkins told the Philadelphia Inquirer that other customers have started visiting Leo and bringing him toys and treats. Simpkins even set up an Amazon wishlist for Leo (and Simpkins’ two cats, Will and Grace).

Leo is known to like climbing the high shelves at the store and hiding among chair cushions. He also has a growing collection of novelty T-shirts.

Workers at the Home Depot take care of Leo. A woman named Donna makes sure he is fed with Simpkins shouldering the responsibility of taking him to the vet.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

