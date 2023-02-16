NJ woman gets 8 years prison for drunk, speeding head-on crash that killed 17-year-old girl

Wanda Sprague (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

◾️ Police say NJ woman was drunk, speeding and had headlights off in 2021 head-on crash

◾️ Victim was a 17-year-old senior at Pemberton High School

◾️ Wanda Sprague agreed to a plea deal in November

PEMBERTON — A woman who was drunk and speeding at 90 miles an hour when she killed a 17-year-old driver in a head-on crash has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

At the time of her guilty plea in November, Wanda Sprague said she did not remember the collision that left Kayla Bowen dead at the scene well over a year ago.

Kayla Bowen (Moore Funeral Home)
Prosecutors previously said Sprague had also not turned her headlights on before the crash after 9 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021.

The plea deal involved charges of aggravated manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Bowen, a resident of Browns Mills, was a senior at Pemberton Township High School and was in the school's Medical Arts Program.

