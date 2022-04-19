Multiple people walking on the sidewalk in New Brunswick were hit by paintballs that were fired from a passing vehicle.

Police are investigating the attacks, which appear to be the latest in a series of similar incidents involving paintball and BB guns.

The latest incident occurred Monday, April 18, between 6-7 p.m. at French Street and Easton Avenue.

New Brunswick police are looking into whether it is related to another attack at George and Bayard streets on April 9.

The victims of the Monday attack called police to say the shots were fired at them from inside a car. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

It is not clear if these attacks are connected to the Orbeez Challenge on TikTok in which frozen jelly-like balls are fired from a moving vehicle. Several New Jersey police departments including Jersey City, Rahway, Margate, Point Pleasant Borough and Westfield have issued warnings about the challenge.

Police did make an arrest in the April 9 attack. Kevin Le, 20, of Manahawkin, was arrested three days later a block from the incident.

Lee was in possession of a battery-operated CO2 Airsoft-type rifle at the time of his arrest, according to Miller, who said a connection to the Saturday incident remained under investigation.

