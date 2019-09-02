Pedestrian injured in Sea Bright crash, cops say

SEA BRIGHT — At least one person was injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian near a club on Sunday night.

The crash was on Route 36 (Ocean Ave) near the Ship Ahoy Beach Club around 8:20 p.m., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman.

The pedestrian sustained injuries and is in critical but stable condition, according to Swendeman, who said the driver of one vehicle and their three passengers were all examined and released. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and had no passengers.

Swendeman did not disclose the circumstances of the crash. No charges have yet been filed.

Route 36 was closed for a time between the Highlands and Rumson bridges on Sunday night during the initial response to the crash.

