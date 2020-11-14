On my 14th birthday, my mother gave me a loose leaf notebook...several packs of paper...and handed me her recipe book.

This started me on my love for cooking.

With the COVID-19 count going up...we need a "comfort desert."

This simple--classic--peanut butter cookie recipe is one of the first that I copied from mom's recipe book.

Make a batch now...and then make more in about a week and a half, and make these simple cookies a part of your Thanksgiving celebration.

I recommend that you double this recipe.

Peanut Butter cookies

1 &1/2 C flour

1 t baking soda

1 t salt

1/2 C shortening (I use butter)

1/2 C brown sugar

1/2 C white sugar

1/2 t vanilla

1 egg

1/2 C peanut butter (I will double the pb, because it's yummier)

Combine all ingredients in mixer.

Roll dough into balls, and flatten with fork.

Bake 375 degrees / about 12 minutes (watch your oven).

A double recipe makes about 45 cookies. Some for now, and some for later.