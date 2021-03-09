Boys, 5 and 7, die after being rescued from Paulsboro house fire

Members of the Paulsboro community released blue balloons into the air Monday night to remember two boys, ages 5 and 7, who died after being rescued from a house fire early Saturday morning.

Flames broke out around 4 a.m. in the home on West Washington Street, leaving it completely gutted, Mayor Gary Stevenson told 6 ABC Action News. Firefighters rescued Michael, 5, and TyYon, 7 from the second floor, according to Stevenson.

“Our babies were trapped in a fire in Paulsboro NJ and did not survive. They were on life support with severe burns but nothing was able to bring them back,” their mother Tia Sheed said in a GoFundMe page she created to help with funeral expenses. She also thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for her children.

Members of the family spoke in front of their house about the energy that the boys brought to a room and how they made everyone laugh, according to Fox 29 coverage of the memorial. Candles were set up on the sidewalk in an "M" and "T."

The family's church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, offered itself up for a funeral service.

"Our church has opened its doors for funeral services if they need us, and is supporting the family in their difficult hour. Our prayers also go to police officers, firefighters and teachers as they deal with grief," the church said in a written statement.

Paulsboro schools Superintendent Roy Dawson said the boys attended the Billingsport Elementary School and said that counselors would be available for students and staff.

