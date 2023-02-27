Repairs may discolor water, cause low pressure for 8 NJ towns

💧 The Passaic Valley Water Commission will be conducting repairs starting Feb. 27

💧 Work will impact eight towns and could bring discolored water and low pressure

💧 Customers should make sure their water is clear before washing clothes

CLIFTON — Repairs to a 51-inch water main could impact eight towns in Hudson and Bergen counties for a whole week starting Monday.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission said that during the work period lasting through Mar. 6, customers throughout the area would have their water provided by a different source.

This temporary change in service could result in discolored water or low pressure at any time.

"Customers are encouraged to confirm their water is clear before washing clothes," the commission said in an announcement.

A repaired water main in Lodi, NJ in Feb. 2023. (Passaic Valley Water Commission)

The eight impacted towns include:

🔴 Elmwood Park

🔴 Garfield

🔴 Harrison

🔴 Kearny

🔴 Lodi

🔴 Lyndhurst

🔴 North Arlington

🔴 Wallington

Any customers who experience issues in one of the affected towns should contact the PVWC at 973-340-4300.

PVWC is a public water provider jointly owned by the cities of Paterson, Clifton, and Passaic. Most customers receive their drinking water from the Little Falls water treatment plant, according to its website.

New Jersey 101.5 has contacted PVWC for information on where the repairs are being done and whether they will impact traffic.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

