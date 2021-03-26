BELLMAWR — A Route 295 lane at the 42 Freeway will remain closed all weekend as work continues on a partially collapsed retaining wall.

Commuters during the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning commutes encountered heavy delays as crews worked to stabilize the wall near the busiest interchange in South Jersey. The roadway on top of the wall also slid apart.

The wall is located in front of the New St. Mary's Cemetery but is not yet in use.

"The NJ DOT is in the process of investigating the cause of the collapse, and monitoring the condition of the slope. At this time, everything looks stable, however, the right lane on I-295 northbound will remain closed at least through Monday as a precaution while engineers gather data," spokesman Steve Schapiro told New Jersey 101.5.

He said steps are being taken to further reinforce the slope. It is too soon to know how this will impact the project schedule for the Direct Connection project.

The project started in 2013 and will be completed in 2027 to allow through traffic on Route 295 instead of having to weave through lanes. Drivers currently have to slow to 35 mph for a ramp which causes crashes and congestion.

